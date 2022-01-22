Deck fire causes $40K in damages to exterior of Hoffman Estates home

A structural fire caused about $40,000 of damage to the exterior of a Hoffman Estates home Friday night.

According to fire officials, crews responded to a home in the 800 block of Lakeside Plaza around 11:45 p.m.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

When firefighters arrived, they found an exterior deck attached to the home in flames. The fire spread to the single family home.

The homeowner, along with other residents were accounted for, and nobody was hurt.

Advertisement

The cause of the fire is under investigation.