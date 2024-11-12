IDOT urges drivers not to swerve as deer activity increases this fall

The Brief As deer activity spikes in fall, the Illinois Department of Transportation advises drivers not to swerve to avoid deer to prevent accidents. Deer mating season from October through January heightens the risk, with November as the peak month for deer-related crashes, especially at dawn and dusk. In 2023, Illinois recorded nearly 15,000 deer-related crashes, with Cook County among the most affected areas.



The fall months are when deer are most active around the country and that includes Chicagoland.

The message from the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT): Don’t veer for deer.

"In other words, don’t swerve," said IDOT spokesperson Maria Castaneda, "Because what could happen is that you could swerve into oncoming traffic, you could swerve and go off the road. So you really have to fight that natural instinct to swerve away from the deer."

According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, deer mating season is October through January, which makes deer more active.

November is historically the highest-risk month in our state.

Castaneda said it doesn’t matter if you drive close to the city or around the forest preserves. Everyone should be on the lookout.

"Out of the top ten counties that have the most deer-related incidents in Illinois, the top is Cook County, followed closely by Will County and then Kane County," said Castaneda.

The number of deer-related crashes is rising every year in Chicago-area counties.

In 2023, there were 14,862 crashes involving deer in Illinois. Of those, 663 caused injuries, and seven resulted in fatalities.

Cook County accounted for 598 of those reported crashes. A majority of the incidents happen at dawn and dusk.

"Scan your surroundings near the road a lot of the time; you’ll see their eyes reflected from the headlight," Castaneda said.

If you hit a deer, don’t panic.

"The main thing is to put on your hazard, pull off to the side of the road where it’s safe, and if you can, call 911, and please do not exit your car," Castaneda said.