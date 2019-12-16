Deer killed after crashing through driver's windshield

article

A female motorist was OK after a head-on encounter with a deer on a Georgia road.

It happened Thursday morning in Jones County.

“Not a good way to start the morning,” Sheriff Butch Reece said on Facebook. “I knew it was cold this morning. I guess the deer was looking for a little heat or maybe trying to get away from a hunter in the woods but whatever the reason he tried to hitch a ride.”

Reece posted a photo showing the dead deer in the vehicle’s front seat after crashing through the windshield.

A deer ran out of the woods Thursday morning and crashed through the windshield of the woman’s vehicle in Jones County, Georgia. The woman was not injured (Jones County Sheriff's Office )

The sheriff said the woman behind the wheel was not injured “but she didn’t care for a riding partner either.”

He appealed to hunters “to help us out with the deer problem and get them while they are in the woods."

WMGT-TV reported last month that from Nov. 1 to Nov. 27 there were 41 accidents between cars and deer in Jones county, far above the usual monthly average of 16.