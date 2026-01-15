Man, 95, fatally struck by vehicle while trying to fix disabled car in Chicago suburb

The Brief A 95-year-old Palatine man was killed after a disabled vehicle was hit from behind at a Lake County intersection. Authorities said the man was outside his car when the crash occurred. The incident remains under investigation.



A 95-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a car while attending to his disabled vehicle Tuesday afternoon in suburban Deer Park.

What we know:

Lake County sheriff's deputies were called around 3:15 p.m. to the intersection of Lake Cook and Quentin roads after 911 callers reported a serious crash. Deputies had been dispatched moments earlier for a report of a disabled vehicle at the same location.

Officials said the elderly man was outside his vehicle in the center lane when it was struck from behind by another car. He was found in the roadway with fatal injuries and two vehicles were heavily damaged.

The victim was identified by the Lake County Coroner's Office as Richard A. Krzysztofiak of Palatine. An autopsy conducted Wednesday found he died of blunt force injuries resulting from the crash.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team is continuing to look into the circumstances surrounding the collision.