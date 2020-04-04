Deer Park man charged in connection with 2018 fatal hit-and-run in Barrington Hills

article

A 42-year-old Deer Park man was charged in connection with a 2018 fatal hit-and-run in north suburban Barrington Hills.

Tommy Walker III was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death, according to Barrington Hills police. He turned himself in to authorities Wednesday.

About 10 p.m. May 11, 2018, officers responded to Route 59 near Route 68 for a hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist, police said.

Walker appeared in bond court in Wednesday in Rolling Meadows where he was released on $25,000 bail, court records show. He is due back in court May 29.