Deerfield assault weapons ban stays in place after Illinois Supreme Court dismisses appeal

The assault weapons ban in suburban Deerfield will stay in place.

The case went before the Illinois Supreme Court this week. The court was deadlocked and could not get the needed four justices on either side, so the appeal was dismissed.

Three years ago, Deerfield banned assault weapons.

The ban restricts firearms that village leaders define as assault weapons along with high-capacity magazines. That includes the AR-15, which has been used in mass shootings.

Gun rights activists quickly filed lawsuits, calling the ban unconstitutional.

The ordinance is based on Highland Park's high-powered weapons ban, which survived a 2015 legal battle that went to the U.S. Supreme Court.