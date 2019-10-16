DeKalb man charged with sexually assaulting child in Aurora

article

A 23-year-old DeKalb man has been charged with sexually assaulting a child in Aurora.

Brady Bui was arrested Monday by U.S. Marshals and charged with at least two counts of sex assault stemming from an incident in 2018, Aurora police said in a statement.

Aurora detectives began investigating last December when they learned from DeKalb police about an incident involving a juvenile at home in Aurora, police said.

Investigators later learned that Bui had allegedly made inappropriate contact with an underage teenager while Bui was visiting the home in 2018, police said.

Bui is charged with two counts of sex assault, two counts of sex abuse and a count of aggravated battery/strangulation, according to Will County court records. He was ordered held on a $150,000 bail, and must pay 10% to be released. His next court date Wednesday morning.