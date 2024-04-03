DeKalb man cited in crash that killed Deputy Christina Musil

An Illinois man has been cited after a crash killed a DeKalb County Sheriff's deputy last week.

The incident occurred on Thursday around 10:40 p.m. on Illinois Route 23, just south of Perry Road, in Waterman.

According to the sheriff's office, the deputy was sitting inside a Ford Explorer squad car, parked on the right shoulder, when a single-unit Kenworth truck drove off the road and rear-ended the Ford.

The deputy was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died, the sheriff's office said. She was identified as 35-year-old Christina Musil, a five-year veteran of the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office who served in the Corrections and Patrol Divisions.

Additionally, Musil served in the Army National Guard as a military police officer for four years and in Afghanistan from 2008-2009.

On Wednesday, the Illinois State Police (ISP) announced the driver of the Kenworth truck — identified as 44-year-old Nathan P. Sweeney of DeKalb — was issued citations for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident, Improper Lane Usage, and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

"The Illinois State Police sends its condolences and support to the family and friends of the Deputy killed in the line of duty, as well as to our brethren at the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office," ISP said in a statement.

Funeral arrangements are pending. The investigation is ongoing.