DeKalb man who had over 10K videos and photos of child porn sentenced to 9 years in prison

A DeKalb man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for possessing and sharing child pornography online.

Jacob Mathley, 45, had more than 10,000 videos and photos of child porn on his computer in 2020, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of Illinois.

The files, which included images of children engaged in "sadistic and masochistic conduct," were posted on various websites including ones on the dark web with the intent of trading child porn with others, prosecutors said.

Mathley pleaded guilty to earlier this year to child pornography charges.

"Jacob Mathley was a prolific trader of child pornography on the dark net," Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles W. Mulaney said during the government’s sentencing memorandum. "Defendant is a danger on the internet and a danger in his community."