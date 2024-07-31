DeKalb police searching for armed bank robbery suspect

DeKalb police have released surveillance photos of a man involved in an armed robbery at a bank on Wednesday morning.

The robbery occurred around 8:20 a.m. at the Illinois Community Credit Union located in the 1500 block of Barber Greene Road.

According to police, the suspect entered the bank armed with a weapon, stole money from clerks, and fled the scene.

Police described the suspect as a man standing around 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing camouflage clothing and an orange work vest, and carrying a large black backpack. He was last seen running westbound from the bank.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the DeKalb Police Department at 815-748-8403.