Delivery driver carjacked in Bronzeville

A food delivery driver was uninjured after he was carjacked Thursday evening in Bronzeville on the South Side.

The 23-year-old driver returned to his vehicle as three males confronted him and implied they were armed, according to an email from Chicago police spokeswoman Sally Bown.

They demanded the driver’s keys and cellphone, and the driver complied, Bown said.

The robbery happened about 9:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of South Calumet Avenue.

As the trio were entering the man’s 2021 blue Nissan Versa, the man grabbed for his cellphone and one of the suspects dropped it, Bown said. The suspect then ran off while the other two drove away in the man’s car.

Bown said the suspects were possibly teenagers.

Carjackings in Chicago have spiked over the last year, with police responding to 340 carjackings in January and February alone. In 2020, 1,417 carjackings were reported across the city, over double the previous year.