Delivery drivers robbed 5 times on the same Southwest Side block since New Year's

Police issued a community alert Monday after a series of armed robberies targeting food delivery drivers on the same block in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

In each incident, armed robbers approach fast food delivery drivers at gunpoint and demand money in the 6200 block of South Maplewood Avenue, police said.

The armed robberies have occurred on the following dates and times:

At 8:05 p.m. on Jan. 3

At 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 5

At 8:35 p.m. on Jan. 6

At 10:03 p.m. on Jan. 8

At 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 9

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.

