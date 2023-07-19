Delivery service worker robbed at gunpoint in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO - A delivery service worker was robbed at gunpoint in Humboldt Park Wednesday afternoon.
At about 4:05 p.m., a 53-year-old man was in the 2500 block of West Chicago when he was approached by an unknown offender who produced a gun and demanded the victim's property, police said.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
The victim complied and the offender fled the area.
There were no reported injuries from the robbery.
No offenders are in custody. Area detectives are investigating.