A Chicago company helped make the DeLorean, from 'Back to the Future,' a reality

This summer marks 40 years since the iconic box office smash hit "Back to the Future" hit the big screen.

While there are a lot of aspects that make the movie so memorable, Fox 32 found out how that beloved DeLorean almost wasn’t one of them.

The backstory:

Since "Back to the Future" was first released, the DeLorean sports car has become a household name and a fan favorite among many movie buffs and car enthusiasts.

"So about 30 years ago, I bought my first DeLorean, saw ‘Back to the Future,’ needed to convert it," said Tom Sedor, owner and time machinist at DeLorean USA Rental.

Sedor converted that DeLorean to a time machine. He then turned his love for that car into a business where he rents out the DeLoreans he has locally or connects consumers in other states to other owners who can help.

"I usually get a rental about once a week, but the requests come in usually every day," he said. "It usually get more busy in September, October. That’s a key ‘Back to the Future’ date timeframe."

While "Back to the Future" movie producers used the DeLorean for Doc Brown’s time machine, they almost didn’t have that option to choose from.

Local perspective:

Thankfully, a Chicago company could see into the future.

"We helped fund the prototype," said Sandee Lindorfer, vice president of auto claims at AllState. "So there was three prototypes that were built and then we played a critical role in bringing those prototypes and that message to Congress."

Lindorfer said AllState decided to fund John DeLorean’s design because they both had the same passion around adding airbags and seatbelts to cars.

"So in 1970, manufacturers were trying to figure out how they can make vehicles lighter and smaller to meet the new fuel economy standards," she said.

Lindorfer added, "We began a partnership to say how can we create a vehicle that’s safe and stylish?"

That partnership is still documented in the company records. Lindorfer said the little-known connection was discovered a few years ago by an AllState archivist.

Fox 32 got an up-close look at those files that showed what the early DeLorean prototypes looked like from start to finish.

While the production cycle for the DeLorean was short-lived, its impact on popular culture and the automotive industry lives on.

"It played a key role in the future of getting air bags in and seatbelts mandated in the future for car safety," said Lindorfer.

If you think being featured in a Hollywood movie is the last claim to fame for the legendary car, hold on to your flux capacitor.

"There is some really cool stuff that’s coming up," Sedor said. "Some stuff that I believe is really heavy. Stuff coming in the future that you’re really gonna dig."

What's next:

To learn more about what the future holds for the DeLorean, tune into Fox 32 News at 9 on Wednesday for Part 2 of this story.