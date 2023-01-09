Delphi murders: Major decisions in trial of Richard Allen to be made this week
DELPHI, Ind. - Some major decisions are expected to be made this week in the murder trial of the man charged with killing two girls in Delphi, Indiana.
A special judge will rule on an updated gag order that could bar anyone from talking about the case until it goes to trial.
A hearing in Carroll County is set for Friday.
The judge will hear arguments on a change of venue and a discovery request filed by defense lawyers.
RELATED: TIMELINE IN 2017 DELPHI MURDERS
Richard Allen was arrested on Oct. 31 and charged in the 2017 deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German.