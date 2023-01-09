Delphi murders: Major decisions in trial of Richard Allen to be made this week

Some major decisions are expected to be made this week in the murder trial of the man charged with killing two girls in Delphi, Indiana.

A special judge will rule on an updated gag order that could bar anyone from talking about the case until it goes to trial.

A hearing in Carroll County is set for Friday.

The judge will hear arguments on a change of venue and a discovery request filed by defense lawyers.

RELATED: TIMELINE IN 2017 DELPHI MURDERS

Richard Allen was arrested on Oct. 31 and charged in the 2017 deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German.