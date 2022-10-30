Expand / Collapse search

Timeline in 2017 Delphi murders of Abigail 'Abby' Williams and Liberty 'Libby' German

DELPHI, Indiana - On February 13, 2017, Abigail "Abby" Williams, 13, and Liberty "Libby" German, 14, were killed in Delphi, Indiana.

On Monday, the Delphi Double Homicide Task Force – which includes the Indiana State Police, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, United States Marshals Service, and the Carroll County Prosecutors Office –  will share new details about an arrest.

Here is a timeline on the Delphi murders case.

FEBRUARY 13, 2017: Abigail "Abby" Williams, 13, and Liberty "Libby" German, 14, go on a hike, since they have the day off from school. They do not come home.

FEBRUARY 14, 2017: The bodies of Abby Williams and Libby German are found in a rugged area near a hiking trail.

FEBRUARY 20, 2017: Indiana State Police say a man photographed walking along a trail system around the time two teenage girls later found slain were dropped off by a relative is now considered "the main suspect" in their killings.

FEBRUARY 22, 2017: Police said one of the girls used her cellphone beforehand to capture video of a man police now consider the main suspect and recorded a male voice saying "down the hill," authorities said Wednesday.

JULY 2017: Indiana State Police released a composite sketch of a man who they say is linked to the deaths of two girls who were found dead in the wood in February.

APRIL 2019: Police released video which shows the man suspected of killing the teens walking on the abandoned railroad bridge the girls had visited.

APRIL 2021: Reward in the Delphi murders is up to $325,000.

DECEMBER 2021: State police announced they were seeking information from people who had contact with someone who used a fictitious online profile to communicate with young girls. They said at that time that investigators probing German and Williams’ deaths had uncovered a fictitious online profile named "anthony_shots" that was used from 2016 to 2017 on Snapchat, Instagram and other social media platforms.

AUGUST 2022: Podcasters doing a story on the Delphi murders say they have photos of Indiana police searching the Wabash River.

OCTOBER 2022: Kegan Kline going to trial on child pornography charges. He is believed to have communicated with German through a fake social media account shortly before the girls were killed.

OCTOBER 29, 2022: Kelsi German, Liberty's sister, tweets: "Today is the day."