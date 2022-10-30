Timeline in 2017 Delphi murders of Abigail 'Abby' Williams and Liberty 'Libby' German

On February 13, 2017, Abigail "Abby" Williams, 13, and Liberty "Libby" German, 14, were killed in Delphi, Indiana.

On Monday, the Delphi Double Homicide Task Force – which includes the Indiana State Police, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, United States Marshals Service, and the Carroll County Prosecutors Office – will share new details about an arrest.

Here is a timeline on the Delphi murders case.

FEBRUARY 13, 2017: Abigail "Abby" Williams, 13, and Liberty "Libby" German, 14, go on a hike, since they have the day off from school. They do not come home.

FEBRUARY 14, 2017: The bodies of Abby Williams and Libby German are found in a rugged area near a hiking trail.

FEBRUARY 20, 2017: Indiana State Police say a man photographed walking along a trail system around the time two teenage girls later found slain were dropped off by a relative is now considered "the main suspect" in their killings.

FEBRUARY 22, 2017: Police said one of the girls used her cellphone beforehand to capture video of a man police now consider the main suspect and recorded a male voice saying "down the hill," authorities said Wednesday.

JULY 2017: Indiana State Police released a composite sketch of a man who they say is linked to the deaths of two girls who were found dead in the wood in February.

APRIL 2019: Police released video which shows the man suspected of killing the teens walking on the abandoned railroad bridge the girls had visited.

APRIL 2021: Reward in the Delphi murders is up to $325,000.

DECEMBER 2021: State police announced they were seeking information from people who had contact with someone who used a fictitious online profile to communicate with young girls. They said at that time that investigators probing German and Williams’ deaths had uncovered a fictitious online profile named "anthony_shots" that was used from 2016 to 2017 on Snapchat, Instagram and other social media platforms.

AUGUST 2022: Podcasters doing a story on the Delphi murders say they have photos of Indiana police searching the Wabash River.

OCTOBER 2022: Kegan Kline going to trial on child pornography charges. He is believed to have communicated with German through a fake social media account shortly before the girls were killed.

OCTOBER 29, 2022: Kelsi German, Liberty's sister, tweets: "Today is the day."