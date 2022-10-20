Man linked to Delphi murders heading to trial on child pornography charges

A man tied to the investigation of the Delphi murders is going to trial on child pornography charges.

Indiana police have focused on Kegan Kline as they hunt the killer of 13-year-old Abigail "Abby" Williams and 14-year-old Liberty "Libby" German more than five years ago.

The two girls were found murdered near a hiking trail on Feb. 14, 2017.

Kline has not been named a suspect.

There were reports that he may be trying to reach a plea deal in the child porn case in exchange for information about the Delphi killings.

Kline was arrested two years ago on child pornography charges, but is believed to have communicated with German through a fake social media account shortly before the girls were killed.

Police believe two different individuals were using the "anthony_shots" social media account to communicate with young girls.

In a jailhouse interview, Kline reportedly claimed his father also had access to the account.