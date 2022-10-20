Expand / Collapse search

Man linked to Delphi murders heading to trial on child pornography charges

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Indiana
FOX 32 Chicago

Man linked to Delphi murders heads to trial on child pornography charges

Indiana police have focused on Kegan Kline as they hunt the killer of 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German more than five years ago.

DELPHI, Ind. - A man tied to the investigation of the Delphi murders is going to trial on child pornography charges.

Indiana police have focused on Kegan Kline as they hunt the killer of 13-year-old Abigail "Abby" Williams and 14-year-old Liberty "Libby" German more than five years ago.

The two girls were found murdered near a hiking trail on Feb. 14, 2017.

Kline has not been named a suspect.

True crime podcasters receive tip on 2017 Delphi murders

Two ‘True Crime’ podcasters, who have been closely following the 2017 murders of two Indiana girls, got an anonymous tip about a riverbed search.

There were reports that he may be trying to reach a plea deal in the child porn case in exchange for information about the Delphi killings.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Kline was arrested two years ago on child pornography charges, but is believed to have communicated with German through a fake social media account shortly before the girls were killed.

Delphi murders: Indiana police connect inmate to fake profile in deaths of 2 young girls

A possible break in the Delphi, Indiana murder case of two young girls is now public.

Police believe two different individuals were using the "anthony_shots" social media account to communicate with young girls.

In a jailhouse interview, Kline reportedly claimed his father also had access to the account.