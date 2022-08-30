Podcasters following 2017 Delphi murders receive tip on search of riverbed

Two ‘True Crime’ podcasters, who have been closely following the 2017 murders of two Indiana girls, got an anonymous tip about a riverbed search.

The search may indicate that authorities are zeroing in on a former local resident.

Last Tuesday, Anya Cain and Kevin Greenlee of the "Murder Sheet" podcast heard from multiple anonymous sources that state police were conducting a search of the Wabash River in Peru, Indiana, in relation to the case.

That day, the two drove there, and sure enough, captured images of a number of officers with buckets, spades and what appeared to be metal detectors combing the river.

Peru is just a few miles away from the former residence of a man name Kegan Kline.

Kline is an accused pedophile already in custody for using a fake Instagram account to lure underage victims.

The account also interacted with one of the Delphi victims the day of the murders.

"So, we went up after getting a tip, and witnessed ourselves ISP personnel combing through the river," said Cain. "We saw about 12 different individuals wading into this shallow water right off the Kelly Avenue Bridge in Peru."

Greenlee and Cain also say just before the search, Indiana State Police filed paperwork to assume custody of Kegan Kline, who, until then, had been held by a county sheriff's office.

It is important to point out, however, that state police have not confirmed the search to be related to the Delphi murders and Kline has not officially been named a suspect.