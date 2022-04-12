Delphi detectives seek info on fake social media profile linked to 2017 double murder of teens

Police in Indiana have a new lead in the investigation into the murders of two young girls in Delphi.

Investigators with the Delphi Double Homicide Task Force said a user who went by the name "anthony_shots" on a social media application, used fake photos to lure 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams in 2017. The app, previously known as Yellow, is now called Yubo.

The fictitious profile was linked to 27-year-old Kegan Kline, of Peru, who is currently in prison. Authorities said Kline spoke to the girls the day they were killed, but he has not been charged in connection with their murders.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Photo on left of suspect in Delphi murders case | Photo on right of Kegan Kline

The bodies of German and Williams were found in a rugged area near a hiking trail on Feb. 14, 2017, one day after they vanished while walking on that trail near the Monon High Bridge, just outside their hometown of Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Within days of the killings, investigators released two grainy photos of a suspect walking on the abandoned railroad bridge the girls had visited, and an audio recording of a man believed to be the suspect saying "down the hill."

Abigail Williams (left) and Liberty German (right)

Authorities have since released two sketches of the suspected killer, including one in April 2019 based on video from German’s cellphone that’s believed to be more accurate than a sketch released in July 2017.

Police also released video in April 2019 which shows the man suspected of killing the teens walking on the abandoned railroad bridge the girls had visited.

Advertisement

Police are asking anyone who may have interacted with the "anthony_shots" profiles across social media to contact law enforcement at abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 765-822-3535.