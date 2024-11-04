Delphi murders: Footage of Richard Allen in prison shown to jury as defense questions validity of confessions

For the first time in the Delphi murders trial, Richard Allen's family members took the stand, testifying as the defense argued that his mental health in custody led to questionable confessions.

Allen's defense team is questioning his prison confessions, bringing in a neuropsychologist and family members to support their case.

Dr. Polly Westcott testified that Allen's mental health deteriorated in jail, leading to severe depression and psychosis—conditions his attorneys say could have affected his confessions.

Last week, a state witness claimed Allen was faking his strange behavior.

On Monday, Allen's daughter and half-sister denied that he ever abused them, challenging parts of his confessions.

The jury also viewed additional footage of Allen in prison, which was presented in a manner to protect his dignity, as it included disturbing images.

The trial is expected to last through mid-November.

Allen is charged with the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German.