Delphi murders: Richard Allen to remain at Indiana prison, despite lawyers objections

A man charged in the Delphi murders will remain held at a northern Indiana prison.

Attorneys for Richard Allen asked for a relocation, citing their client’s deteriorating health and poor living conditions at the prison.

The lawyers argued the conditions were "akin to those of a prisoner of war."

Richard Allen | Indiana Department of Correction

But the judge ruled, without going into specifics, that Allen is being treated better there than other inmates.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Allen faces two murder counts in the 2017 killings of Liberty German and Abigail Williams.