Delta Air Lines hiring 5,000 workers during COVID-19 rebound

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines says business is soaring post-lockdown, but now the company needs to hire thousands of workers to keep up with demand.

In a letter posted on the company's website, CEO Ed Bastian says Delta will be hiring more than 5,000 people across the business to help ease some of the challenges caused by the demand.

"While we are pleased to welcome you back, the unexpected pace of the return of our customers has resulted in some unforeseen challenges as we ramp up to meet demand and handle a record-breaking level of calls," Bastian wrote. "We know you expect more from Delta and assure you that these challenges are temporary."

According to Bastian, the airline will hire 1,300 specialists to work with the Reservations and Care team to cut down on wait times.

Other places the company will be hiring are in its Airport Customer Service and operation areas, including catering, wheelchair staffing, and sanitation.

Delta's hiring boom comes at a time when the industry is experiencing a major labor shortage. In June, American Airlines was forced to cancel hundreds of flights over staffing shortages.

In total, Delta employs around 75,000 people.

