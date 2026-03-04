Chicago crime: 2 men charged in shooting that left 55-year-old seriously wounded
CHICAGO - Two men were charged in the shooting of a 55-year-old man last December on Chicago's West Side.
What we know:
Terry Williams, 63, and Ricky Williams, 66, were each charged with attempted first-degree murder and three different counts of aggravated battery in the Dec. 20, 2025 shooting, according to Chicago police.
Both men allegedly shot and seriously wounded the victim in the 2900 block of West Roosevelt Road in the North Lawndale neighborhood.
Ricky Williams was arrested on Dec. 30 in the 2900 block of West Roosevelt Road. Terry Williams was taken into custody on Monday in the Loop. He was also charged with attempted armed robbery with a firearm.
What's next:
Terry Williams has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday. Ricky Williams is being held in Cook County Jail ahead of his next court appearance on Monday.
The Source: The information in this article came from the Chicago Police Department and previous Fox Chicago reporting.