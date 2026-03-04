Chicago crime: 2 men charged in shooting that left 55-year-old seriously wounded

article

The Brief Two men have been charged in the December shooting of a 55-year-old man on Chicago’s West Side. Police say Terry Williams, 63, and Ricky Williams, 66, seriously wounded the victim in North Lawndale and now face attempted murder and aggravated battery charges. Terry Williams was arrested this week in the Loop, while Ricky Williams remains jailed ahead of his next court date.



What we know:

Terry Williams, 63, and Ricky Williams, 66, were each charged with attempted first-degree murder and three different counts of aggravated battery in the Dec. 20, 2025 shooting, according to Chicago police.

Both men allegedly shot and seriously wounded the victim in the 2900 block of West Roosevelt Road in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Ricky Williams was arrested on Dec. 30 in the 2900 block of West Roosevelt Road. Terry Williams was taken into custody on Monday in the Loop. He was also charged with attempted armed robbery with a firearm.

What's next:

Terry Williams has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday. Ricky Williams is being held in Cook County Jail ahead of his next court appearance on Monday.