Police: Delta passenger faces federal charges for masturbating, groping woman on flight

A man is facing federal charges for allegedly masturbating during a flight and groping a female passenger, according to court documents obtained by FOX Television Stations.

A federal complaint was filed against Michael Peterson in U.S. District Court in Nevada Wednesday.

The complaint said the alleged incident happened on June 1 on Delta flight #949 from Atlanta to Las Vegas.

Peterson is accused of making "an obscene and indecent exposure of his genitalia and engaged in masturbation" in front of a female passenger before grabbing her.

The woman told authorities she had not known Peterson prior to the incident and that he repeatedly stared at her during the flight.

The woman also alleged right before the flight landed, Peterson typed a message on her cell phone, saying "Can I take you out so we can have sex?" and then placed the phone on the woman’s lap before she verbally said "No." Peterson reportedly then typed "Yes" on the phone and grabbed the woman’s thigh. She smacked it away and said, "Do not touch me!", according to the complaint.

When the plane landed, the woman alerted a flight attendant who reported it to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Authorities said the woman provided a cell phone video of Peterson allegedly committing the sexual act.

Peterson faces charges of simple assault and indecent exposure.

FOX Television Stations reached out to Delta Airlines for comment.

