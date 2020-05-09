Delta suspending service at Midway, nine other airports until the fall

article

Delta Airlines is suspending service at Chicago Midway International Airport and nine other locations until the fall because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The changes will go into effect on May 13.

In a press release, Delta said that "these changes will allow more of our frontline employees to minimize their COVID-19 exposure risk while ensuring convenient access to Delta’s network for those who must travel."

The affected airports include:

Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW)

Oakland International Airport (OAK)

Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR)

Long Beach Airport (LGB)

T. F. Green International Airport (PVD)

Westchester County Airport (HPN)

Akron-Canton Airport (CAK)

Stewart International Airport (SWF)

Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT)

Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport (PHF)

The changes will remain in effect until September at least.

Delta said that there has been "an 85 percent reduction in our second quarter schedule."

