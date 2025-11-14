DePaul University Career Closet: Suited for success

The Brief The DePaul University Career Closet, located on both the Lincoln Park and Loop campuses, is giving students the confidence to put their best foot forward. Each quarter, students are welcome to choose three items — and they are completely free. In addition to meeting their wardrobe needs, the Career Center is also setting students up for success with a self-run headshot booth.



Many college students know all too well the pressures of paying expensive tuition while also working tirelessly to land a meaningful job out of school.

DePaul University is working to alleviate some of the stress — and cost — around looking and feeling career-ready.

What we know:

Inside DePaul University’s Career Closet, students are designing their futures with an old adage in mind: "Dress for the job you want, not the job you have."

"Every single career doesn't have the same attire," said Noel Bentley, a program coordinator for the Future Forward Team at DePaul University's Career Center.

Students who rummage through the color-coded racks with Bentley, who is a DePaul alumna, will discover pre-loved workwear to elevate any wardrobe.

"I like to thrift in general, and I know a lot of my fellow DePaul students love to thrift, and this kind of gives you that same feeling," Bentley said.

The Career Closet is available on both the Lincoln Park and Loop campuses.

"It can be expensive to build a professional or business casual wardrobe," explained Zoe Eitel, the assistant director of operations and outreach at the DePaul University Career Center. "Being college students, they don't always have the right clothes going into an interview or an event with recruiters or even to their jobs."

In addition to writing a resume, working with a career coach, and clocking the latest job opportunities — at the Career Center, students can find the confidence to tackle what comes next.

"It just means that they understand that we're here to support them. It’s one less barrier to entering the working world," Eitel said.

Dig deeper:

Each quarter, students are welcome to select three items and they are completely free.

"We've got accessories. We have a lot of ties. We get belts sometimes, even bags," Eitel said.

Eitel shared that international students often come to the U.S. with only a couple of suitcases. That's where community donations are crucial, as they help meet the need.

"It's really important for us to be able to support them in that way. And especially with some of our lower income students as well," Eitel said.

For students who don't speak 'fashion,' this closet comes with a stylist.

Officially, Bentley serves as a program coordinator for the DePaul University Career Center, but unofficially, her passion for fashion is guiding students toward nailing their interviews.

"When they're like, 'I don't know how to style this. I don't think that I can pull this off.' And I'm like, 'that green goes really good with your eyes, and you put it on with a black pair of pants and black shoes, and you're fine, like you'll get the job 100%,'" Bentley said.

After finding new pieces for their ensemble, students, faculty, and even alumni can capture their look.

"It's fully self-run," Eitel said.

Headshots, which can cost hundreds of dollars, are complimentary for the DePaul University community and are ready within minutes.

"You know, when you start college as a young person, you kind of don't realize all the resources that are there. But coming back as an adult, you understand exactly what you're paying for. And all these resources that are here to help you are kind of a game changer — if you pay attention," said Deshon Triplett, MBA student at DePaul University.

Triplett earned his bachelor's degree in business administration from DePaul and after working in sales, he has returned to campus — this time as an MBA candidate.

"It's something I've been wanting to do for a long time," Triplett shared.

Before diving into the new quarter, Triplett felt that a new headshot was in order.

"I did about 12. I think I need another 12, but we'll ride with those for now," Triplett said.

Whether stopping by to refresh their LinkedIn photo or choosing a tie before an important job interview, the DePaul University Career Center is helping students shape their own stories — in college and beyond.

"Picking out a piece that belongs to somebody else, and now you get to give it a new story," Bentley said.

What's next:

DePaul University's Career Closet relies on donations from the community. If you are cleaning out your own closet and think the items have another shot in someone else's, you can email the following address: career_center@depaul.edu.

The Career Center also accepts donations of food and toiletries; those interested in supporting that effort should contact: basicneedshub@depaul.edu.