Man stabbed to death at Des Plaines Burger King: police

A man was stabbed to death at a suburban Burger King on Wednesday.

Around 5:50 p.m., Des Plaines police responded to a battery involving two men at 860 S. Elmhurst Rd. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one man who was suffering from several stab wounds.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

Police learned the offender had fled the scene before officers arrived.

There is no threat to the public as this is an isolated incident, according to police.

No further details were provided. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 847-391-5400.