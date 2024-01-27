Man killed after rear-ending van in Des Plaines: police

A driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Des Plaines Friday night.

Des Plaines police say a 2008 Nissan Rogue was traveling eastbound on Algonquin Road when it struck a 2005 Chevrolet Express Van that was stopped at a red light at Wold Road.

The Des Plaines Fire Department and police officers responded to the scene of the crash at 8:25 p.m.

The driver of the Nissan, a 58-year-old man, was pronounced dead on scene after first responders attempted life-saving measures.

Police say the crash remains under investigation. No further information was made available at this time.