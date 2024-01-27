Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from SAT 7:56 AM CST until MON 4:00 AM CST, Newton County
12
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:00 PM CST, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until MON 6:00 AM CST, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, LaSalle County, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until WED 6:00 PM CST, LaSalle County, Lake County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until MON 12:00 PM CST, Kankakee County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 6:00 PM CST, Grundy County, LaSalle County
Flood Warning
until MON 12:00 PM CST, Will County, Grundy County
Dense Fog Advisory
from SAT 1:27 PM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST, Kenosha County
Flood Watch
until MON 12:00 PM CST, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Dense Fog Advisory
until SAT 3:00 PM CST, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, McHenry County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Newton County, Jasper County
Dense Fog Advisory
until SUN 12:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, Lake County, Northern Cook County, Lake County, Porter County

Man killed after rear-ending van in Des Plaines: police

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Des Plaines
FOX 32 Chicago

DES PLAINES, Ill. - A driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Des Plaines Friday night. 

Des Plaines police say a 2008 Nissan Rogue was traveling eastbound on Algonquin Road when it struck a 2005 Chevrolet Express Van that was stopped at a red light at Wold Road.

The Des Plaines Fire Department and police officers responded to the scene of the crash at 8:25 p.m. 

The driver of the Nissan, a 58-year-old man, was pronounced dead on scene after first responders attempted life-saving measures. 

Police say the crash remains under investigation. No further information was made available at this time. 