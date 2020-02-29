Des Plaines man dies after crash in Long Grove

The driver of a semitrailer died after crashing into a minivan and a traffic pole Thursday morning in Long Grove, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

The semi was going north on Route 83 about 11:05 a.m. when it struck a southbound 2015 Toyota minivan trying to turn left onto Westmoreland Drive, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Chris Covelli.

The truck hit the minivan, a traffic pole and then drove into an embankment, Covelli said. The driver, 69-year-old Stanley Adams, died at the scene, the Lake County coroner’s office said.

An autopsy showed Adams died of blunt force injuries from the crash, the coroner’s office said. He lived in Des Plaines.

The 45-year-old woman driving the minivan was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with non-life threatening injuries, Covelli said.