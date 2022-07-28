Des Plaines man faces child pornography charges

A suburban Chicago man is accused of possessing child pornography and distributing it on social media.

Sachin Pillai, 22, of Des Plaines, has been charged with Dissemination of Child Pornography and Possession of Child Pornography.

Officials say Cook County investigators recently received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a social media account linked to Pillai that was posting underage pornographic images and videos.

On July 26, 2022, investigators executed a search warrant at Pallai's home where they seized his cellphone and an electronic tablet.

He was also taken into custody for further questioning.

Pillai told investigators he used social media to look at and share child pornography, officials said. A forensic analysis of his cellphone and tablet revealed more than a dozen pornographic images and videos of children as young as six years old stored on the devices.

Sachin Pillai | Cook County Sheriff's Office

In addition, officials say the forensic analysis showed nearly two dozen images and videos had been shared with other social media users.

Pillai appeared in court Thursday in Skokie and was issued a $100,000 bond. He posted the required 10% and was released from custody.