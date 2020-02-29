Des Plaines murder victim died of multiple shotgun wounds

A person was shot to death Friday in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

The person, who has not been identified, was shot about 9:20 p.m. in the 9500 block of Greenwood Drive, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. They were pronounced dead two minutes later.

An autopsy Saturday revealed the person died of multiple shotgun injuries, the medical examiner’s office said. Their death was ruled a homicide.

Neither Des Plaines police or the Cook County sheriff’s office immediately responded to a request for details.