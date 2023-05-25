Des Plaines police officer fatally shoots man in apartment complex

A Des Plaines police officer shot and killed a man who was behaving erratically Wednesday night in the northwestern suburb.

Around 7:37 p.m., officers were dispatched to 1477 Thacker Street for reports of 55-year-old Scott J. MacDonald breaking things and "possibly having a psychotic breakdown," inside his apartment, according to police. The initial reports also said he may have had access to an axe or a machete.

Officers arrived at the scene and the situation escalated, leading to an officer shooting MacDonald in the common hallway of the building, police said.

MacDonald was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The Des Plaines police officer who fired the shots has been placed on paid administrative leave, per department policy.

The Major Case Assistance Team is leading the investigation into the shooting.

No further information was immediately available.