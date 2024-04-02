Diddy's son's mom shares new video of raid, condemns 'deplorable' use of force

article

The mother of one of Sean "Diddy" Combs' sons shared never-before-seen video of the raid on Diddy's Los Angeles home Tuesday, in a post slamming Homeland Security Investigations for what she called the "overzealous and overtly militarized force" used against the music mogul's sons.

Misa Hylton, the mother of Justin Combs, posted video from inside the home during the raid to Instagram Tuesday. The time-lapse showed federal agents storming the property, entering the home, and detaining Diddy's two sons, Christian (also known as King) and Justin Combs.

"The [overzealous] and overtly militarized force used against my sons Justin and Christian is deplorable," Hylton wrote in the post. "If these were the sons of a non-Black celebrity, they would not have been handled with the same aggression. The attempt to humiliate and terrorize these innocent young Black men is despicable!"

In the video, Hylton highlighted two scenes she said prove her point. In one clip, Justin Combs is seen being held against the wall. One agent is handcuffing him while another stands nearby with his rifle in his hand. In another, Christian Combs is seen walking down the hall towards agents with his hands up. Two agents point their weapons at him while a third handcuffs him.

"Did Justin need several laser beams from firearms pointed at his chest," Hylton wrote. "Did Christian need a gun pointed at the back of his head while he was handcuffed? How many times have we seen young unarmed Black men not make it out of these types of situations alive?"

Hilton went on to say that the two men's attorney is investigating what she called "excessive use of force."

Her sentiments echoed those of Diddy, who released his own statement through a lawyer last week. That statement also characterized agents' actions as an "excessive show of force and hostility," and an "unprecedented ambush."

FOX 11 has reached out to Homeland Security for comment, and has not yet heard back.