Disney's 'Frozen' brings winter magic to Cadillac Palace Theatre

Perfect for the frigid temperatures (and families looking for a little entertainment), Disney’s "Frozen" is now playing at the Cadillac Palace Theatre through Jan. 22. Based on the Oscar-winning animated film, the musical brings fan favorite characters and the iconic songs to the stage.

One of the show’s most popular characters is the fun-loving snowman Olaf, played by actor F. Michael Haynie, who spoke with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton about their love of Chicago audiences and the significance of performing for children who could be seeing a stage show for the very first time.

"The audiences have met us there and it is so exciting and getting to be a part of people’s first shows back," Haynie said, "Also, if you’re talking about a kid who is probably between four and eight, a lot of people are seeing their first big piece of theatrical entertainment."

They added "That’s a big thing to get to bring to life every day."

Disney’s Frozen is now playing at the Cadillac Palace Theatre through Jan. 22. For tickets and information, visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

