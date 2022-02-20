Dixmoor house fire leaves 1 dead

One person has died after a fire broke out in suburban Dixmoor Saturday night, according to police.

According to the village, the house was located at 14241 Marshfield Street. The owner of the property died in the fire.

"I want to express my deepest sympathies to the family of the victim," Village President Fitzgerald Roberts said. "Our prayers are certainly with them. I also want to extend my thanks to our first responders who did a tremendous job in responding to the fire and I appreciate all they did to put the fire out and protect our community."

Roberts said the fire serves as a reminder for residents to make sure they have an exit plan if a fire ever occurs.

"You never know what can happen, and it is important to be prepared," Robert said. "Make sure the exits to our house are accessible and not blocked and also make sure to regularly change the batteries in your fire alarms. Taking the right precautions can save your life."

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Foul play is not suspected.