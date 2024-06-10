Dixmoor Playfield shooting: Man killed at Cook County Forest Preserve

A man was fatally shot at a Cook County forest preserve on Sunday.

Around 10 p.m., law enforcement from several jurisdictions responded to the Dixmoor Playfield near 141st Street and Wood Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 30-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

Police said the victim was transported to University of Chicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey, where he was pronounced dead at 10:40 p.m.

Nobody is in custody at this time, according to police. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact law enforcement at 708-865-4896.