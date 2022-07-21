Dixmoor restores water service after water main breaks

The village of Dixmoor had more water woes Thursday.

In the afternoon, the village announced they had shut down water service to the entire community while they worked on fixing two major water main breaks. However, later in the evening, the village announced that service had been restored.

The two water main breaks were located at 141st Street and Woods Street, and 143rd and Davis and Spaulding streets. The village had said the decision to shut down water service was due to the amount of water that was being lost from the village water tank and concerns over burning up the water pumps.

Shutting off the water was done to prevent further damage to the water system, the village said.

Dixmoor suffered through a water crisis in the fall of 2021 when a water main break shut down the water supply for more than two weeks.

The village had said they were working with Thornton Township to get emergency water to Dixmoor.

The village also said food and water were available at Village Hall, located at 170 West 145th Street. Residents can call Village Hall at 708-389-6121.