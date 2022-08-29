Dixmoor water woes: Old infrastructure leads to more water main breaks

Two suburban schools had to cancel classes Monday after water service was disrupted by a water main break.

Crews are still working on the main, but school on Tuesday is still up in the air.

Crews in Dixmoor are working around the clock after four mains broke this weekend and another one Monday morning at 147th and Hoyne.

Over the past several months, there have been leaks, breaks and broken pumps, which for residents means boil orders and sometimes no water at all.

The reason for these breaks? Old infrastructure. Some of the pipes that busted are 100 years old and can’t handle full pressure.

In the spring, the village received $2 million from the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers and Cook County for a new water main, but that money wasn’t "given" to the village.

"The funds does not come directly to us. It goes to the people that's doing the project. So Army Corps of engineer, they're going to do a project on the other side of town. That's the side that feed the business and the trailer parks the mobile homes," said Fitzgerald Roberts, Dixmoor village president.

Roberts applauds that project, but adds they need millions of dollars more because with 100-year-old pipes, this is going to keep happening.

He’s asked Governor JB Pritzker and state and local leaders to pitch in.