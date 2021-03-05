DNA evidence leads to arrest of Chicago man in Riverside ATM burglary case

article

Blood left at a crime scene in Riverside has led to burglary charges against a Chicago man in connection to a ATM theft in the western suburb.

DNA evidence showed that Demuiro D. Williams burglarized a Citgo at 539 Longcommon Road, according to a statement from Riverside police.

Demuiro D. Williams | Riverside police

Surveillance video from the Nov. 28, 2019, burglary showed two people wearing masks and gloves drive away with the top of an ATM from inside the gas station, police said then.

Burglars targeted the same gas station two other times that month in attempts to steal its ATM.

Surveillance image from a burglary at the Citgo gas station, 539 Longcommon Rd., in Riverside on Nov. 28, 2019. | Riverside police

Williams, 28, of the Burnside neighborhood, was arrested Wednesday during a traffic stop in Chicago on a warrant for two felony counts of burglary.

Detectives worked for almost a year after receiving the DNA hit to collect further evidence, conduct interviews and located Williams, according to Riverside Police Chief Tom Weitzel.

Surveillance image from a burglary at the Citgo gas station, 539 Longcommon Rd., in Riverside on Nov. 28, 2019. | Riverside police

"The use of technology combined with effective investigative tools and evidence collection helped to identify Mr. Williams as the suspect in this burglary," Weitzel said in a statement. "The Illinois State Police Crime Lab and the U.S. Justice Department DNA Database were instrumental in bringing closure to this case."