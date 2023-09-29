Dog and owner reunited after carjacking in River North

Beloved Bulldog Henry and his owner were reunited Friday after a violent carjacking in River North Thursday.

Robert Fakhouri said he was dropping his dry cleaning off at Erie Cleaners when someone got in the driver's seat of his car and took off with his pet pooch Henry still inside.

Fakjouri recounted the horrifying experience on social media. He says as the carjacker was fleeing the scene, they hit him with his own car.

"I lost my mind. I couldn't even think of the fact that I was just hit," Fakhouri said.

Henry and Robert Fakhouri (Fakhouri's Instagram)

A Good Samaritan saw Henry get booted from Fakhouri's Porsche near United Center on the Near West Side. They took to social media to find the owner.

Fakhouri was in the emergency room at Northwestern Hospital with no phone and no way to find his dog being treated for the hit-and-run.

With the help of his cousin and a Good Samaritan, Fakhouri and Henry are back together again.

Henry was taken to the vet after the ordeal. Fox 32 has reached out to Fakhouri to learn more about both his and Henry's condition.