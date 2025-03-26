Dog on Dan Ryan: What's next for small pup rescued from Chicago expressway

The Brief A small dog was spotted weaving through traffic on the southbound Dan Ryan Expressway, prompting Shannon Fitzgerald and her coworkers to stop and rescue it. After luring the frightened pup into their car, they took him to their office before getting him checked by a vet, who found no microchip. One of Fitzgerald’s coworkers quickly bonded with the dog and "Dan Ryan" is a possible name for him.



What would you do if you saw a small dog running for its life on a busy highway?

For Shannon Fitzgerald, there was no question—she pulled over and tried to save the dog before it was too late.

What we know:

The scene unfolded on the southbound Dan Ryan Expressway in Auburn Gresham, where a wayward pup was seen weaving through traffic. The footage has been trending on social media for days.

Fitzgerald and her coworkers stopped multiple times on the busy highway, trying to catch the frightened dog before tragedy struck.

"We were steering him towards the media and we put our car all the way up against the wall and opened the door and my coworker Val had stood in between the wall and the door and was like, ‘you have to jump into my arms or you’re jumping into this car.' So at that point, he jumped into the car and we closed all the doors and he was safe in there. He was shaking," said Fitzgerald.

The terrified dog initially hid under the steering wheel before being coaxed into the back seat. Fitzgerald and her coworkers took him to their office before arranging a vet visit.

"We put a little bed in the corner. He hung out there for the day cause we had a lot going on and we knew we had to get him to the vet, but he was very shaken up from that day," Fitzgerald said.

What's next:

The next day, a veterinarian determined the dog had no microchip.

Back at the office, one of Fitzgerald’s coworkers quickly bonded with the pup.

"The dog is just following him around the office and wagging his tail and jumping around. So, Valentine said that he would foster him right away. He was like, ‘I’m not going to leave this dog, go anywhere random,' so I think he's quickly growing an attachment," Fitzgerald said.

They hope the owner comes forward, but if not, they’re confident the dog will find a forever home.

As for a name? One of the top contenders is "Dan Ryan."