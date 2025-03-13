'DOGE bags in Washington': Gov. Pritzker addresses Illinois educators on federal education cuts

The Brief More than 1,200 educators gathered at the Illinois Education Association’s annual conference to discuss concerns over potential federal funding cuts to schools. Gov. JB Pritzker highlighted the impact of $3.5 billion in funding on Illinois schools, emphasizing the state's inability to replace it. Pritzker also pointed to the state’s progress in education, including improved test scores and the highest graduation rate in 14 years.



The U.S. Department of Education's staffing was nearly halved when just over 1,300 employees were informed they would be let go.

On Thursday, the Illinois Education Association held its annual three-day conference, and with all the talk of potential defunding of the department, some local educators are concerned.

Pritzker Weighs In on Federal Education Cuts

What we know:

Gov. JB Pritzker addressed more than 1,200 educators at the IEA conference, discussing concerns over federal funding cuts to schools.

That amounts to about $3.5 billion for schools statewide, a sum Pritzker acknowledged the state cannot replace.

Teachers said urban and rural districts will feel the most impact, particularly for marginalized students who rely on school meals, special education support, and other resources that would be affected by a reduction in the Department of Education’s services.

What they're saying:

"DOGE bags in Washington. Sorry, I may have misspelled that," Pritzker touted. "They hate that we're succeeding in Illinois. They just hate it. It drives them absolutely crazy, and I love that it does."

Pritzker also highlighted improvements in math and reading scores for eighth graders, noting the state’s graduation rate is the highest it’s been in 14 years.

What's next:

On Thursday night, the National Education Association will meet virtually to discuss how to respond to the cuts within the Department of Education.