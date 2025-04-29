Dolton fire: Crews put out extra-alarm blaze

An extra-alarm fire broke out at a facility Tuesday morning in south suburban Dolton.

What we know:

The blaze started around 6 a.m. at a building in the 1300 block of East 142nd Street. It was elevated to a three-alarm response.

Crews were on the scene, applying water to the fire. The building appears to be a total loss.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries have been reported.

It was not immediately clear what business was housed in the facility that caught fire.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.