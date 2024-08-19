Dolton man and convicted felon caught with gun in Naperville Topgolf parking lot: prosecutors

A Dolton man with a history of weapons convictions is facing new charges after police said he was caught with a gun in the parking lot of Topgolf in Naperville.

Courtney Bennett, 36, was arrested early Sunday morning after police allegedly spotted a firearm in his car while it was parked at the entertainment venue. Bennett, who already has three felony weapons convictions, is now charged with being an armed habitual criminal, among other offenses.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. when officers reportedly saw a gun in the center console of Bennett's white Alfa Romeo, along with two open cans of spiked Minute Maid. After Bennett returned to the car alone, police moved in and blocked the vehicle.

According to authorities, Bennett tried to toss his car keys to family members before being taken into custody. Officers said they found a loaded .40 caliber handgun and a small amount of weed in the car.

Courtney Bennett

Given his criminal history, Bennett is not allowed to own a firearm. If convicted, he could face up to 30 years in prison.

"The allegations that he was in possession of a loaded weapon at a family-friendly recreation facility are extremely troubling," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. "I commend the Naperville Police Department for their vigilant and observant police work that has once more led to the removal of a dangerous weapon from our streets and quite possibly prevented a future tragedy."

Bennett is being held without bail and is set to appear in court again on September 16.