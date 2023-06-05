Expand / Collapse search

Donation drive held for migrants at Irish American Heritage Center

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

Donation drive held for migrants at Irish American Heritage Center

Migrants from the southern border who are in Chicago are getting some help from another large immigrant community.

CHICAGO - Migrants from the southern border who are in Chicago are getting some help from another large immigrant community. 

The Irish American Heritage Center is hosting a donation drive Monday to help those in need.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The donation drive will start at 3 p.m. and run until 7 p.m. at the Irish American Heritage Center located in the 4600 block of Knox Avenue.

They are looking for items like medicine and hygiene products along with educational materials, food and water.