Don't trash your Halloween pumpkins! Must-know tips on eco-friendly disposal

When your Jack-o-lanterns are ready to go to the big patch in the sky, smash those pumpkins first!

A Chicago-area conservationist group is advising not to throw them in the trash because when they're in landfills, pumpkins haunt the earth long after they're dead.

"We want to rescue the water and keep our air clean and pumpkins are one of the top fifty foods in the whole world full of antioxidants and all kinds of good nutrients, so we can enhance our soil, protect our air, protect our water, all in one little activity," said Founder & Executive Director of SCARCE Kay McKeen.

Pumpkin-smashing events are happening all over the area this Saturday.

You can find a pumpkin smash site near you at scarce.org/pumpkins.