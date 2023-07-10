Douglas shooting: Man shot after altercation with known offender on Chicago's South Side

A 25-year-old man was shot and critically wounded in Chicago's Douglas neighborhood on Monday.

Around 4:15 p.m., police say the male victim was in the courtyard of a residence in the 3500 block of South Giles Ave. when he got into an altercation with a known offender who pulled out a gun and fired shots.

The victim was struck in the right thigh and abdomen, police said. He took himself to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.