Chicago crime: Man stabbed to death on city’s South Side, police say

A 39-year-old man was stabbed to death on the city’s South Side on Saturday morning.

The attack happened in the 3500 block of South Rhodes Avenue in the Douglas neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Around 10:30 a.m., the victim was standing near the sidewalk when an unknown offender approached him with a sharp object and swung at him, police said.

The victim was stabbed in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died.

No offenders were in custody.

Area detectives are investigating the stabbing.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the victim.