Downed tree, power lines cleared from Metra tracks in Beverly

Normal service was resuming with delays Wednesday on part of Metra’s Rock Island District Line after a tree and downed power lines were cleared from the tracks in Beverly on the South Side.

Train movement was halted in both directions on the line’s Beverly sub-branch about 12:30 p.m. because of the track obstruction near 95th Street, according to service alerts from Metra.

The tracks were cleared and trains were approved to resume movement through the area shortly after 3 p.m., Metra officials said. Moderate delays were expected.