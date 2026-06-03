Dozens gather in Horner Park to protest federal immigration arrest in Albany Park

The Brief About 100 people gathered at Horner Park Wednesday evening to protest a federal immigration arrest that happened Tuesday near Lawrence and Kedzie. Witnesses say federal agents chased and Tased a man before taking him into custody. DHS says the man assaulted officers, resisted arrest and attempted to flee. Community members and local leaders voiced concerns about immigration enforcement activity and its impact on immigrant families.



About 100 people gathered at Horner Park Wednesday evening to protest a federal immigration arrest that took place a day earlier in Albany Park.

The demonstration comes after witnesses reported seeing federal agents chase a man through traffic near Lawrence and Kedzie before taking him into custody. Witnesses also said agents used a Taser during the arrest and that one of the federal vehicles collided with a woman’s car while attempting to stop the man.

The backstory:

The Department of Homeland Security identified the man as 26-year-old Domer Jesus Martinez-Sifontes, a Venezuelan national who allegedly entered the United States illegally in 2023.

According to DHS, Martinez-Sifontes assaulted officers, attempted to flee on foot and continued resisting arrest after being apprehended.

DHS also said a crowd it described as "anti-ICE agitators" surrounded officers and government vehicles during the operation. The agency alleges one person spray-painted an ICE vehicle before fleeing and striking a streetlight pole.

Wednesday’s protest drew residents, activists and elected officials who expressed concern about immigration enforcement activity in Chicago and its impact on local families.

Ethan Martinez said he attended the protest because of his family’s personal experience with immigration enforcement.

"I had somebody in my family taken, so I feel very close to these people. I understand what they’re going through. I know what it’s like. They’re in Mexico now, but they were trying to come here legally and were going through that process. They were still detained and deported. It’s horrible. It’s hard. I saw the effect it had on my family. My cousins are growing up without a father, and that’s difficult. I’ve seen it firsthand."

Another attendee, Miriam, said she believes immigration enforcement efforts are violating people’s rights.

"I don’t believe President Trump has the right to use ICE in this way. I believe people’s rights are being violated. This country has long been a place where immigrants come seeking opportunity, and I think we should honor that tradition."

What's next:

33rd Ward Alderwoman Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez also attended the protest and spoke about the importance of supporting community members who are concerned about immigration enforcement efforts.

Residents at the rally said they fear federal immigration activity may be increasing again and called for greater transparency regarding enforcement operations in Chicago.